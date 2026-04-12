LyondellBasell marks 35 years of community engagement at Channelview facility

Tony Wood, site manager for the Channelview Complex at LyondellBasell, spoke to the North Channel Chamber of Commerce membership on the 35th anniversary of the Community Advisory Panel (CAPLE) giving thanks for the input from the community. Photo by David TaylorBy David Taylor / Managing Editor

CHANNELVIEW — LyondellBasell leaders, community representatives and guests recently gathered to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Community Advisory Panel (CAPLE) at the company’s Channelview Complex, highlighting decades of transparency, safety focus and community involvement at one of the largest petrochemical sites in Texas.

Formed in the early 1990s in response to new federal safety and environmental expectations, CAPLE was established to give community members regular access to information about plant operations, safety performance and emergency preparedness. The first Channelview CAPLE meeting was held on May 6, 1991, marking a milestone that company leaders said continues to shape how the facility engages with surrounding communities.

“The reason why we created these community advisory panels is mainly because back in the 80s, they had a lot of events that happened in industry. Some of these events were obviously catastrophic, the Bhopal tragedy in 1984, and other incidents happened in industry, said Tony Wood, the site manager Channelview Complex at LyondellBasell.

“So back in the 1990s, the Clean Air Act was introduced by the U.S. Congress that required plants to be more visible and transparent with information. What kind of materials are you creating? What’s going on site? What kind of environmental things are happening?” he said.

The act assured transparency with the public and in response, they adopted process safety management standards (PSMs).

“All sites are now required to have these,” he said.

During the event, Wood also provided an update on the Channelview Complex, which has been in operation for 69 years and spans 4,000 acres, with roughly one-quarter of the site developed. The facility employs about 2,200 people, evenly split between employees and contractors, a number that can rise to between 5,000 and 7,000 workers during major maintenance turnarounds.

Originally launched in 1957 with a single Texas Butadiene unit, the Channelview site has grown into a massive, multi-unit operation comprising more than 20 processing units. Products manufactured at the complex are used in everyday applications such as automotive components, home furnishings, fuel additives and other materials that support what company leaders describe as sustainable living.

Safety and emergency preparedness were emphasized as core priorities during the update. The site maintains an Emergency Response Team (ERT) of approximately 225 trained members, supported by year-round training and quarterly emergency drills. A 24-hour communications center monitors plant conditions, weather alerts and site activity, while centralized control rooms now manage operations that were once handled in individual unit control rooms.

Environmental and safety performance metrics presented during the meeting showed consistent results over time, even as the site brought one of the largest units of its kind in the world online in 2023. Site leaders noted that environmental reportable events remained below historical averages during that expansion, while the Channelview Complex has exceeded LyondellBasell’s already best-in-class safety averages in recent years.

Looking ahead, the company also discussed plans for a future Flex unit project, which would convert ethylene into propylene and propylene oxide. While the project was delayed because of market conditions, leaders said it remains part of the site’s long-term growth strategy.

Employee volunteerism and community outreach were also highlighted as key elements of the facility’s culture. More than 100 employees participate in an engagement committee that supports volunteering, education initiatives and regional outreach, expanding the site’s footprint of involvement beyond Channelview into nearby communities such as Crosby and Sheldon.

As CAPLE enters its fourth decade, company officials said the panel will continue to meet regularly, with members helping set discussion topics each year to ensure ongoing dialogue between the facility and the communities it serves.