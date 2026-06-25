NS Rotary Club Closes Out Year with Generous Donations to Trio of Community Pillars

By Gerardo Hernandez

NORTH SHORE – The final gavel has fallen on the 2025–2026 Rotary year, and members closed out the term in true service- above-self fashion— by writing checks to three organizations that are changing lives both locally and abroad.

At Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, The NS Rotary Club presented donations to the Boy Scouts of America, Baytown Shriners, and Guerrero Clinic, calling the presentations “the perfect capstone” to a year of community partnership.

Supporting organizations that serve others aligns with Rotary’s mission of Service Above Self, and Rotarians are proud to partner with these groups in making a positive impact in the community.

What a great way to wrap up their final regularly scheduled meeting of the 2025–2026 Rotary year.