Jacinto City & Galena Park Celebrate 4 of July & Nation’s 250th Birthday

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park – Jacinto City, TX. – On the 4th of July, 2026 the two neighboring cities, Galena Park and Jacinto City joined together to provide their annual aerial fireworks show; thousands came out to watch.

This 4th of July marks the 250th anniversary (Semiquincentennial) of the United States. This monumental milestone commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

According to Oscar Mireles Galena Park’s newly elected mayor the two cities’s split the cost of the fireworks.

Mayor Mirelis said, “Celebrating our first Fourth of July as a new administration, during our country’s 250th anniversary, makes this year especially memorable for all of us. Our team is excited to see families, neighbors, and local small businesses all coming together in one place. That is what Galena Park is about, and I may be a little biased, but I think there is no better community to celebrate with.”

Ana Diaz, Jacinto City’s Mayor had said, “I’m glad our two communities can unite and show unity on such an important day as Independence Day to celebrate our Nation’s birthday. Citizens of Galena Park and Jacinto City have family members and friends living in both cities. It’s nice we were able to afford the fireworks.”

North Channel Star photojournalist and former Mayor and Councilman of Jacinto City Allan Jamail said, “I can remember in the late 60’s or early 70’s these two cities funded their fireworks separately. Later we decided we could pool our funds together and get a much larger display at a lesser cost.” “This makes my tenth consecutive year covering the event for the NC Star.”

With the sweltering heat index soaring from 106 to 110 degrees Galena Park’s administration was wise to use the covered basketball court as a central gathering place. Vendors and citizens were able to get out of the blazing sun, large fans kept the air moving which prevented anyone from overheating.

There were activities for all ages, a bounce house, games galore; gifts were raffled throughout the day. The city provided large fans, drinking water was available, vendor booths had games for prizes and food and refreshments was reasonably priced.

GP Fire Chief Tom Ehlers with some of his personnel were circulating in the crowd to insure participants stayed healthy. Others in his department were up on the levee where the fireworks were being prepared for the after dark display show. The fire trucks and ambulance were on site and manned in case an emergency call came in.

GP Police Chief Jason Adams and his officers were visible; they kept an eye out for anything which could cause a problem. The chief and his officers had prepared for the crowd control for both prior to and after the fireworks. Public works had key intersections blocked off to keep vehicle traffic away from the basketball court to keep pedestrians safe.

As a former resident of Galena Park I knew lots of citizens who had came to the event. It seems the community is coming together after the recent city election that ushered in a new mayor and city commission. Citizens who were on opposite sides in the election seemed to put the politics aside and join together to make the city’s welfare their main concern.