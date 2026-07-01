By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. ~ Saturday, July 25, 2026 hundreds of people gathered at Galena Park’s Community Center pavilion where they shopped at the many venders booths. Venders were selling lots of different things of interest like jewelry, beef jerky of many different flavors, ice cream of most all flavors handcrafts and sourdough breads and cookies.

The event was organized by Rico Medina the Founder of the 1st Annual East Houston Human Performance Festival. He’s the owner of the Galena Park Fitness Center.

I met Mr. Medina at his gym in Galena Park where he told me his roots is from Puerto Rico, he said he was influenced by his dad and uncle to work out and keep in good physical shape as he was growing up. He attended gyms here in the United States and learned to be a trainer from other trainers he knew. Medina said he enjoys being a trainer and seeing how much people can improve their health in his gym.

Medina said, “The main reason behind this event is to bring our community together through health, fitness, family activities, and local business support. I wanted to create something positive where families could have fun, learn more about their health, and connect with the businesses and organizations serving the East Houston and Galena Park area.”

“We have been blessed to receive support from several local businesses and community partners. Some of the sponsors and partners include La Sabrosa Meat Market, GNC Kahlon Franchise, Ace Hardware, Kwik Kopy, Jones Family Mortuary, L&A Creation, Fuego Security, the United States Marine Corps, and several other local businesses and fitness organizations who wish to remain behind the scene. I would love for you to recognize all the sponsors and volunteers who helped make the event possible,”

Medina said. Medina concluded saying, “My goal is to make the East Houston Human Performance Festival an annual event in Galena Park. This was the first one, and we hope to continue growing it every year and make it something the community looks forward to.”

Fitness Revival Center is located at 100 N. Main Street in Galena Park. It’s an open-gym where memberships start at $49 per month. He offers personal training, semi-private training, small-group training, youth programs, senior fitness, massage therapy, body-composition testing, and other humanperformance services. The price depends on the program and how frequently someone wants to train. The name of the gym is Fitness Revival Center; located at: 100 N. Main Street; Galena Park, Texas 77547

Anyone interested should contact Rico Medina, Phone: 832-273-3955, W e b s i t e : www.fitnessrevivalcenter.com; Instagram and Facebook: @Officialfitnessrevivalcenter

TikTok: @Fitnessrevivalcenter Another young upcoming entrepreneur at the event was Angelica Torres (The Sourdough Girl) the owner of the Dosey Dough Bakery in Jacinto City. She was giving free samples of the many different types of sourdough bread and cookies.

Ms. Torres takes orders through her website on Hotplate.com/angelicabakes. There’s also an option to get notified via text message when orders go live each week. She offers classic, jalapeño cheddar, and Rosemary garlic sourdough flavors in fullsize and mini size. She makes and offers sourdough discard chocolate chip cookies. She said, “I’ll have more items coming which are currently being developed and tested in her kitchen bakery.”

Massage entrepreneurs were setup giving massages to showcase their new businesses; Ms. Luz Cantu owner of Luz Ma’s (713- 261-7485) and her assistant Ms. Melisa Garcia (346-774-9938) had people inline waiting to get their massages. Also Ms. Silvia Valle (832-389-4215) was on present and helping; she’s the owner of her massage business in the North Channel area. They take appointments by phone.