Precinct 2-led Volunteers Deliver Landmark Cleanup Effort in Cloverleaf

By David Taylor Managing Editor

CLOVERLEAF- A landmark community cleanup led by Harris County Precinct 2 brought together nearly 100 volunteers, local churches, businesses, county agencies and residents for a sweeping effort that removed tires, bulky waste, illegally dumped debris and brush from neighborhoods across Cloverleaf.

The Cloverleaf Adopt-AMile Community Cleanup and Keep2Clean Trash Drop-Off Event, held Saturday, June 13, marked the first large-scale collaborative Adopt-A-Mile initiative in the community. Despite summer heat and periods of rain, 97 volunteers turned o

ut to clean streets, recover shopping carts from ditches, collect tires, clear limbs and brush from culverts and help restore pride throughout the area.

Luz Maria Lopez, community liaison for Harris County Precinct 2 and the office of Commissioner Adrian Garcia, said the day showed the power of neighbors and partners working together toward a common goal.

“What we accomplished together was more than a cleanup—it was a demonstration of what is possible when a community unites with a shared purpose,” Lopez said.

The effort also included a Keep2Clean drop-off site that served more than 150 vehicles, collected more than 1,300 tires, removed approximately 370 cubic yards of waste and filled more than 12 large containers with trash and bulky waste.

Volunteers and partners adopted and worked along neighborhood streets including Freeport, Manor, Nancy Rose, Barbara Mae, Hollywood, Beacon, Frankie, Nadolney and Alderson, while Cloverleaf Community Outreach focused on the broader Cloverleaf area. Participating Adopt- A-Mile partners included Brother-in-Law’s BBQ, Martinez Complete Auto Service, GLT Houston Church, Cloverleaf Community Outreach, El Mante Tire Shop #6, Harris County Water District No. 36, The Healing Vein, the Hernandez family, TVC Houston Church and Next Generation Church.

Lopez said those partners did more than show up for one day. Their commitment to continued quarterly cleanups, she said, demonstrated “true community leadership and pride.”

The event drew support from across the community. McDonald’s provided breakfast, Best Trash sponsored lunch, Brotherin- Law’s BBQ hosted the event and prepared lunch, and Judge Lucia Bates donated bottled water. Deputies with Harris County Constable Eagleton’s Office helped keep volunteers safe as they worked along adopted miles.

Harris County PublicHealth, Yasmin Hart, the RIS

E Program, Guadalupe Washington, Lea Barton and Samuel Jurado also assisted residents throughout the day, including helping senior citizens and families without transportation bring items to the drop-off site using Adopt-A-Mile trucks and trailers.

“Because of everyone’s collective efforts,” Lopez said

, the cleanup produced “remarkable accomplishments that directly improved the quality of life for our residents.”

Beyond the numbers, Lopez said the day created visible momentum. As Precinct 2 staff and constable deputies moved through the ad

opted streets, residents waved from their homes, joined in the effort, cut their yards, thanked volunteers and asked how they could participate in future cleanups.

“These moments remind us that community transformation begins with people who are willing to serve,”

Lopez said. Lopez said the cleanup was about more than removing trash. It was also about building relationships, strengthening partnerships, inspiring civic pride and creating momentum for a cleaner and safer Cloverleaf.

“Every bag of litter collected, every tire removed, every conversation shared with a resident, and every act of kindness contributed to the success of this historic event,” she said.

Precinct 2 and its community partners are expected to continue the effort through future quarterly cleanups, building on the momentum created by the June event.

The next meeting is set for Thursday, July 16, 2026, at both 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn and Suites at 14120 Karisa Court in Houston, 77049 off Beltway 8.