Jacinto City Opposes Data Centers

By Gerardo Hernandez STAFF WRITER

JACINTO CITY — The Jacinto City Council has formally expressed its opposition to the development of data centers within the city’s limits until additional studies can determine their potential impacts on local infrastructure, public services and the community.

Council members approved Resolution 2026- 10R during their July 2 meeting, stating that more information is needed before the city considers allowing large scale data center projects.

The resolution does not permanently ban data centers. Instead, it establishes the city’s position that no construction, expansion or approval of such facilities should move forward until city officials complete further analysis and policy review.

According to the resolution, council members are concerned about the potential demands data centers could place on electrical service, water consumption, wastewater capacity, drainage systems, transportation infrastructure and emergency services. The resolution also cites questions about land use compatibility, environmental sustainability, economic development and the long-term character of the community.

City officials noted that growing demand for artificial intelligence technologies and hyperscale computing facilities has led to increased interest in developing data centers throughout Texas and the Gulf Coast region.

The resolution states that the City Council wants any future consideration of data center development to be deliberate, transparent and based on data, while ensuring proposed projects align with Jacinto City’s infrastructure capabilities and long-term planning goals.

The measure took effect immediately following its approval on July 2.