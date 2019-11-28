Harris County Clerk’s Office opens new Jim Fonteno Annex serving residents in East Harris County

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. — Thursday, November 21, 2019 — Newly elected County Clerk Dr. Diane Trautman continues to make positive changes for Harris County residents. The most recent improvement she has made is the opening of a new annex in east Harris County, located at 14350 Wallisville Road.

“We are very pleased that we can offer our services to area residents that otherwise had to travel far to obtain personal records,” said Harris County Clerk Dr. Diane Trautman. “It also made sense to open an annex here since this building already houses other county offices.”

With this new addition, the Harris County Clerk’s Office now has 11 locations throughout the county. Residents can obtain deed information, marriage licenses, birth certificates and other personal records at the office most convenient to them.

In the 2018 sweep by Democrats in Harris County, Dr. Trautman became the Chief Election Administrator of the third largest county in the United States. Trautman (D) defeated incumbent Stan Stanart (R) and Abel Chirino Gomez (L) in the general election for Harris County Clerk on November 6, 2018.

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 2 Adrian Garcia was on hand at the opening ceremony and said, “I am happy we were able to support with the process to open this location. We want these facilities to empower our community. We want residents to be able to walk in but more importantly, walk out a little bit better than how they came in,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia. “We want to make government more convenient and accessible.”

Also present was Judge Joe Stephens, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Position 1, “This is an example of government working on behalf of the hard working citizens of East Harris County to provide the services and amenities they need,” said Judge Stephens. “The citizens of this area have long deserved the services that our County Clerk provides and I was glad to play a small part in making it happen.”

Texas law designates the County Clerk as Chief Election Official (Administrator) of Harris County, the County Clerk has the responsibility of carrying out statutory electoral functions outlined by federal and state laws.

As the County’s Chief Election Official Dr. Trautman was responsible for having County Commissioners’ to approve the new Harris County Polling Place Program. Voters can now choose to vote at any of 700 plus locations on Election Day. Just like during Early Voting, voters are no longer restricted to an assigned polling location. Vote where you want when you want will save voters time by not having to stand in lines, they can go vote at any location that’s doesn’t have a long line. This removes the problem of a voter not getting to vote because of going to the wrong location.

County departments at the Jim Fonteno Courthouse include Commissioner Precinct 2, Justice of the Peace Judge Joe Stephens, Precinct 3 Constable, Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar, and Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Annex hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. For more information call 713- 455-8104 or visit www.cclerk.hctx.net.