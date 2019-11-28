North Shore Mustangs crush Pasadena 58-35, Katy next

By Linda Jamail

Pasadena Memorial Stadium, Friday, November 22nd at 7 PM the North Shore Mustangs defeated the Dawson Eagles of Pearland ending their playoff hopes, 58 to 35.

Coach Jon Kay’s Mustangs led in all categories including penalties with 9 and giving away 80 yards. In the playoffs against top ranked teams those free yards from penalties can cost you a game.

North Shore racked up 715 total offensive yards with running back Zach Evans making half of them on 20 running plays for 354 yards, averaging 17.7 yards a carry. Quarterback Demetrius Davis passed for 208 yards and 1 TD and he ran for 73 yards and 2 TD’s. They had 507 rushing yards and made 8 touchdowns and a John Villalobos 44 yard field goal. The defense gave up 388 yards and allowed 5 Dawson touchdowns.

The Mustangs and the Katy Tigers, two of the state’s most powerful 6A teams have a rematch to decide which one will advance in the 2019 UIL State Championship Playoffs.

The Mustangs haven’t had much competition since they lost to the Tigers in the opening season’s first game 24 to 21. In that game Coach Kay had several key players on the sideline with injuries unable to play.