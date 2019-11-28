Thanksgiving Turkeys given away by Jackson Lee, Judge Stephens, others

By Allan Jamail

Houston, Jacinto City & Harris County – November 26, 2019 1,500 plus residents throughout Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s 18th Congressional District received turkeys and pies on her annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Day.

Congresswoman Lee began early each of two mornings and going late into the evenings traveling throughout her district personally handing out turkeys. At each of the 20 stops Lee extended her message of goodwill and wishing a happy Thanksgiving message to approximately 2,000 of her constituents.

This year Congresswoman Lee and her volunteers were joined by Mahesh Rege, Regional Service Coordinator of Region 10, of the Houston Chapter of the Sathya Sai International Organization (SSIO) and his volunteers, Krishna Pallerla, Gayathri Ballingam and Srini Parthasarathy giving away pies to those in attendance.

Rege said, “The Houston Chapter of the Sathya Sai International Organization (SSIO) was honored to be part of the Thanksgiving food distribution event at Heritage Hall. We were delighted to engage with the community while spreading goodwill, love and joy. We intend to continue serving this community through acts of selfless service.”

SSIO is a spiritual and humanitarian organization, carrying out its mission of enabling its members to realize the Divine Principle innate in every human being. This is achieved by fostering the spiritual practices of manifesting love in thought, word and deed, engaging in selfless service and achieving self-transformation by practicing the five universal human values – Truth, Right Conduct, Peace, Love, and Nonviolence. For more information visit, www.sairegion10.org