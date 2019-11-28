New Pct. 2 Veterans Service Center opens in Channelview

On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Commissioner Adrian Garcia opened the former V.V. Ramsey Community Center as the V.V. Ramsey Veteran Services Center for Precinct 2, located at 16003 Lorenzo St. in Channelview, TX. Garcia remarked that “Harris County has the second largest number of veterans in the U.S.” Assisting Garcia was Heather Ramsey Cook, granddaughter of Ramsey, and members of Ramsey’s family.

For over two decades, the Precinct 2 Veteran Services Department has proudly provided assistance to US military veterans and family. Services include assistance with healthcare, transportation, pensions, compensation filings, death pension claims, burial benefits, and grave markers. For more information, call 713-274-9570.