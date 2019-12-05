Woodland Acres Elementary Receives Generous Donation

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. – Friday, November 22, 2019 — The Galena Park ISD Woodland Acres Elementary School received a $22,800 donation from WATCO a local company located on Federal Road near the school.

According to Sandra Rodriquez the school principal WATCO has been making a donation for the past five years. She said, “In the past, we have used the donated funds to build a second computer lab and to purchase additional technology equipment.” The company raises funds to donate through an annual golf tournament and silent auction.

WATCO Companies got its start in 1983 when Charles R. “Dick” Webb purchased an industrial railroad switching operation in DeRidder, Louisiana. Two years after the start of switching operations, Webb opened a railcar repair shop in Coffeyville, Kansas. He secured a contract to repair rail cars of the coal trains traveling from the Wyoming coal fields to the southern power plants. The company now has increased its assets in most all of the states in the nation, and in the southeast region of Saskatchewan, Canada and in Western Australia.

Their Texas terminals specializes in handling of steel (coils, plate, pipe, structural, semi-finished and finished steel products) and other bulk and break bulk products.

“We’re thankful for WATCO’s generous donation and their continuous commitment to Woodland Acres Elementary,” Principal Rodriquez said.