Early voting in Runoff starts June 29

HARRIS COUNTY – Voters are being asked to return to the polls on July 14, or earlier if voting in an Early Voting location or by mail.

Run-offs are scheduled on the Democratic ticket for US Senator, between Mary MJ Hegar and Royce West, and US Representative in District 10, Mike Siegel vs. Pritesh Gandhi.

For Railroad Commissioner, Roberto Alonzo is opposed by Christa Castaneda; for State Board of Education, Michelle Palmer vs. Kimberly McLeod.

Of major interest in this area are Democratic State Representatives, County Commissioners, and Constables.

In District 138, Akilah Bacy is opposed by Jenifer Rene Pool. In District 142, Harold Dutton Jr. is running against Jerry Davis. In District 148 Anna Eastman vs. Penny Morales Shaw.

For County Commissioner, Precinct 3, Michael Moore is running against Diana Martinez Alexander.

In the Constable races, Precinct 2 has Chris Diaz vs. Jerry Garcia; Precinct 3 Sherman Eagleton vs. Ken Jones; and Precinct 5 Randy Newman vs. Mark Alan Harrison.

On the Republican runoff ticket, US Representative race in District 18 has Robert Cadena vs. Wendell Champion; and in a much watched race, District 22 has Troy Nehls vs. Kathaleen Wall.

For Sheriff on the Republican ticket, Paul Day is running against Joe Day. Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 has Russ Ridgway vs. Mike Wolfe.

Early voting will start June 29 through July 2, from 7am to 7pm.

On July 5, polls are open 10am to 7pm. On July 6 through July 9, polls are open 7am to 7pm. On July 10 polls are open 7am to 10pm.

On Election Day, July 14, polls will be open from 7am to 7pm.

A reminder that this year you may vote at any location, not just the one in your area.

If you voted in a particular party in May, Democratic or Republican, you must vote in the same party in the run-off. If you did not vote in May, you may choose either party to vote.