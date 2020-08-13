East Houston United wins National Basketball League-United States Championship

By Allan Jamail

San Antonio, TX. – Saturday, August 8, 2020 – The East Houston United (EHU) Professional Basketball Team made history by capping off an undefeated season with a Championship win. East Houston United’s Head Coach Kevin Williams Sr. was named NBL-US Coach of the year. Williams played basketball for the North Shore High School Mustangs in 2000.

Heading into the 2020 season, East Houston United didn’t want to repeat its heartbreaking 2018 season by losing another championship as they did in 2018. After going undefeated 20-0 into the playoffs, they lost the 2018 championship game to Louisiana in the UBA playoffs.

United took the 2019 season off to evaluate other professional league options. They were impressed with the new National Basketball League – United States (NBL-US). It’s the official feeder league to the NBL-Philipinas and the NBL-Jamaica. By joining the new league the competition would be much better so the team had to improve in order win the championship and a chance to make history.

The NBL-US kicked off its season February 2020, and through 5 weeks, East Houston United was a perfect 5-0 and was on its way to a 2nd undefeated season.

Due to Covid-19, East Houston United did not have a chance to finish the regular season, but held out hope the playoffs would still be played. Five months later, the NBL-US league last weekend opened back up to complete their playoffs.

East Houston United was the #1 seed heading into the playoffs and before their semi final game against the Baytown Bobcats. United defeated the Baytown Bobcats 111- 102. United’s Myron McGowan was the leading the scorer with 24 points in the win.

East Houston United season’s standout players were former Channelview High School star Maurice (Moe) Redmond III, who was named Defensive player of the year, and former Yates High School standout Xavier Howard, who was named NBL-US All First Team, along with former Channelview High School star Corey Alpough Jr., who was named All NBL-US First team and League MVP.

The final Championship game featured United versus the Marietta, Georgia Rockets. United’s Corey Alpough dominated the glass, finishing the game with 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead United to its first professional championship in East Houston History.

United’s Coach Kevin Williams said, “We set the goal in January to be the 2020 champions and to make history. Our guys bought into the team and played as a team the whole season. This is the best team I have coached. I’m happy for the players, the organization, and our fans; this championship win is for you.”

Owners of East Houston United: Cedric Washington, AJ Bocard, Chris Butler, Jason King, Chris Jones and Coach Kevin Williams.

UNITED’S ROSTER AND FORMER HIGH SCHOOL:

Xavier Howard, Yates High School

Dontae Johnson, North Shore High School

Maurice Redmond. III, Channelview High School

Corey Alpough Jr., Channelview High School

Taylor Brimmer, North Shore High School

Jerry Dancer, Waco

Lance Perique, New Orleans

Myron McGowanm New Orleans

Jubril Osagie, Dobie High School

Josh Anderson, CE King High School

Cedric Henderson, Furr High School

Brandon Taylor, Galena Park High School

CJ Calhoun, Furr High School

Shawn Toran, Atasocita High School

Jesse De La Torre, Galena Park High School

Paul Ard II, North Shore High School

Jaylen Wise, Oklahoma