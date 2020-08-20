Pilot Club honors 25 year member Cooper

NORTH CHANNEL – The San Jacinto Pilot Club honored Renee Cooper for her 25 years of membership. At their meeting August 11, 2020, Renee was presented with a letter from 2019-2020 Pilot International President Deb Hays, a certificate from Pilot International thanking her for 25 years of service and a 25 year pin. Renee joined the San Jacinto Pilot Club in June of 1995. With her husband, she owns and operates Safeway Signs.

San Jacinto Pilot Club hosts Texas District representative

At their August 11, 2020 meeting, the San Jacinto Pilot Club welcomed their District Administrative Council representative, Lt. Governor Joanne Patterson. Members gathered in the home of San Jacinto Pilot Club member Karla Green.

Joanne shared the goals of the Texas District, the focus for this year—autism awareness—and thanked everyone for continuing to serve our community during these difficult times. She shared how all clubs are doing things differently, including fundraisers.

She charged the club and members to continue to “stay the true course” of Pilot and continue to be creative in their approach to service.

San Jacinto Pilot Club is a part of Pilot International, a 501(c)3 organization which is a community-based volunteer service organization founded in 1921 in Macon, GA on the principles of “Friendship and Service.” The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance. Pilots Clubs are found across the U.S., the Bahamas, Japan, Liberia and South Africa. Pilots carry out their mission to “Do More, Care More and Be More” by providing financial and hands-on support for national and local initiatives in keeping with its causes of youth development & leadership; brain safety & fitness; and caring for families in times of need. In addition, there are over 7,000 school-level Anchor Club members worldwide—including the North Shore Anchor Club, through which Pilot encourages and provides opportunities for youth development and leadership. Pilot International remains headquartered in Macon, where its staff serves its international constituency. For more information visit www.SanJacintoPilot.com and www.Pilot International.org