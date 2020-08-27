Hurricane evacuations underway

SOUTHEAST TEXAS – Counties and cities from Chambers County to Louisiana were issuing evacuation notices, in the anticipation that the coming Hurricane Laura would bring high winds and heavy rains, with flooding similar to previous devastating hurricanes.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Galveston, Chambers County if you live in a flood-prone area, Galveston County for low-lying and beachfront areas, Jefferson County, City of Kemah, Orange County, and City of Port Arthur.

Also, voluntary evacuations have been ordered in parts of Baytown, Harris County flood-prone zones, La Porte, Lake Jackson, League City, Nassau Bay, and Seabrook. Although all of these areas will require shelters after the evacuation, in general they have not been designated as yet.

School districts and COVID-19 testing sites have shut down for the next three days. This includes schools in Barbers Hill, Anahuac, Chambers County, Goose Creek, and Crosby, as well as many others. Community Colleges have also closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and some on Friday. This includes Lee College and San Jacinto College.

First responders and Emergency Management personnel have pre-positioned rescue and water rescue vehicles, as were needed in the last few hurricanes.

Authorities have urged residents to prepare for several days away from home, by packing a “to go” kit with necessary items. See a list of suggested items on page 6 of this issue of the newspaper.