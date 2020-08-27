Barge fleet gets ready for hurricane

HARRIS COUNTY – The following information has been received from the executive vice president of the San Jacinto River Fleet, who own or manage most of the barges in the San Jacinto River near the I-10 bridge.

August 24, 2020

COAST GUARD SECTOR HOUSTON-GALVESTON MARINE SAFETY INFORMATION BULLETIN 33-20

The San Jacinto River Fleet, L.L.C. (SJRF) has implemented the following additional precautions regarding our Emergency Response Procedures 5.080 HURRICANE 08/24/ 2020.

1. Tier Three and Four have been temporarily closed for the USCG subject weather events.

2. Four push-boats will be on station in the fleet monitoring moorings.

3. Senior Management will be on-site for the duration of the weather events.

We have taken the same steps that were taken during the Hurricane Harvey weather event where we experienced 28′ +/- flood waters above normal, where we experienced no barge break aways or problems.

Sincerely,

Brian Darnell

Executive Vice President

San Jacinto River Fleet, L.L.C.

ATTACHMENT: EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROCEDURES 5.080 HURRICANE

The Safety Bulletin was also sent to the following parties with an interest in safety in the river:

Cc: USCG, Sara Kristine Rousseau, Waterways Management and Facilities Inspections Division Chief

USCG Tyson Muniz, Port Security Recovery Specialist (PSSR) Sector Houston-Galveston

TXDOT Melody I. Galland, P.E., Southeast Area Engineer

Gary Baumgarten, EPA