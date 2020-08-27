Pct. 2 wants input on Parks & Trails

PCT. 2 HARRIS COUNTY – Commissioner Adrian Garcia plans to hold a Zoom public meeting next Monday night, if hurricane weather allows. He is interested in the public’s ideas for further development of the precinct’s park system.

You can join him for the virtual kick-off of the Precinct 2 Parks & Trail Plan! The goal of the project is to develop a long-term vision and a near-term plan for priority investments in parks and trails based on YOUR FEEDBACK!

For more information on this project, visit: https:// www.pct2parksandtrails.com/

To join the English-speaking meeting, see details below:

Aug. 31st at 7:30 PM

Meeting ID: 916 0199 8480

By computer/Zoom app:

https:// zoom.us/j/91601998480

Or to call in: (346) 248-7799

To join the Spanish speaking meeting see details below:

¡Acompañeme para el inicio virtual del Plan de Parques y Caminos del Precinto 2! El objetivo del proyecto es desarrollar una visión a largo plazo y un plan a corto plazo para las inversiones prioritarias en parques y caminos basados EN SUS COMENTARIOS. Para más información sobre este proyecto, visite: https://www.pct2parksandtrails.com/

Para unirse a la junta en español, consulte los detalles a continuación:

31 de Agosto 2020 a las 6:30 PM

Meeting ID: 932 9372 0355

Por computadora/Zoom app: https:// zoom.us/j/93293720355

O llame al: (346) 248-7799

Adrian Garcia, Harris Co. Precinct 2 Commissioner

Parks and trails in Precinct 2 provide opportunities for communities to safely come together, play, exercise, and connect with nature.

Now more than ever, parks are a vital resource for all residents.

In order to ensure that open spaces in the Precinct meet the community’s needs for years to come, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia’s office is working with community members and key stakeholders to develop a long-term vision and a near-term plan for priority investments in parks and trails. Through a collaborative process involving in-depth community engagement, research, and analysis, the Parks and Trails Plan will outline how the parks and trails system will best serve the diverse communities in Precinct 2, including an examination of existing parks and trails, recommendations for new and improved facilities, and the development of clear goals and objectives for the future of the parks and trails system.

Precinct 2 maintains and operates over 3,800 acres of parks and 27 miles of trails, providing residents and visitors with many different opportunities for exercise and recreation.

Precinct 2 is very diverse! 60% of Precinct 2 residents are of Hispanic origin, 27% are White, 9% of residents are Black, 2% are Asian, and 2% are another race.

Parks and trails in Precinct 2 have a variety of amenities to meet community needs. For instance, Sylvan Beach Park has a playground, beaches, picnic areas, a fishing pier, boat ramp, an air-conditioned pavilion, and wifi!