FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS BURN, HS FOOTBALL RETURNS

BY LEWIS SPEARMAN

NORTHEAST HARRIS COUNTY – The approach of fall like weather did herald the return of Friday night lights to local football fields, although many locals feared COVID 19 would forestall this season.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Galena Park I.S.D. Athletic Facilities will be at limited capacity for the 2020- 2021 season. North Shore Mustang and Galena Park Yellow Jacket fans can watch all home games live, on the new GPISD Athletics YouTube Channel. Although you will not be able to cheer on your team in person, we hope you will root on the Mustangs or Yellow Jackets from afar for each home game.

GALENA PARK

Galena Park plays Baytown Lee in a non-conference game Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

October 2 the Yellow Jackets stay home to take on Caney Creek of Conroe in a non-conference game.

Friday, Oct. 9 the Yellow Jackets travel to Missouri City, Texas to play Fort Bend Marshall in a conference game.

Baytown Sterling comes to town Oct. 16 at 7:00 for a conference game.

Madison takes on the Yellow Jackets at 7:00 p.m. in an away conference game.

Northside comes to the Yellow Jackets for a home conference game. November 6 at 7:00.

Waltrip comes to play the Yellow Jackets in a home conference game on Nov. 12.

Sharpstown plays the Yellow Jackets a home conference game on Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

The away conference game with Austin is November 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Fort Bend Willowridge offers the last home conference game on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

NORTH SHORE

Sep 25 7:00 PM VS Shadow Creek Galena Park ISD Stadium

Oct 1 7:00 Klein Collins comes to Galena Park ISD Stadium

Oct 9 7:00 Willis travels to Galena Park ISD Stadium

Oct 16 7:00 North Shore Mustangs travel to Manvel’s Freedom Field Manvel High School

Oct 23 7:00 Beaumont Westbrook comes to Galena Park ISD Stadium

Oct 29 7:00 Mustangs go to Humble Turner Stadium

Nov 6 7:00 Kingwood comes to Galena Park ISD Stadium.

Nov 13 7:00 Mustangs travel to Summer Creek Turner Stadium

Nov 19 7:00 CE King Panthers come to Galena Park ISD Stadium

Nov 27 7:00 Mustangs travel to Atascocita Turner Stadium.

CHANNELVIEW FALCONS

Fri, 9/18 7:00 PLAYED

Beaumont United Timerwolves in Beaumont, lost 13-21 Away game nonconference

Fri, 9/25 7:00 Falcons travel to Humble.

Fri, 10/2 7:00 Cinco Ranch of Katy comes to play the Falcons. Maddry Stadium.

Fri, 10/2 7:00 Eisenhower comes for a home non-conference game.

Fri, 10/9 7:00 Falcons to Alvin Yellow Jackets a nonConference game.

Fri, 10/16 7:00 Dobie Loghorns face the Falcons at home conference match.

Thu, 10/22 7:00 Eagles of Pasadena host the Falcons in a conference game.

Fri, 10/30 7:00 Deer Park Deer come to Channelview for a conference game.

Fri, 11/6 7:00 Pasadena Memorial Mavericks host the Falcons.

Thu, 11/12 7:00 Sam Rayburn Texans come to Channelview from Pasadena, Conference.

Fri, 11/20 7:00 PM South Houston Trojans host the Falcons.