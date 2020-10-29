To the Editor

The last three or four editions of the paper have had some very interesting, clearly explained articles. Are you doing that Gil, or is there some new person on the staff?

I just wanted to let you know, good job.

Theresa Cashion

Thank you, Theresa. Articles are written by several staff members and myself, and several free-lance journalists. We try very hard to be clear, objective, and contextual in a manner which distinguishes our work at a time when the internet carries too many stories that are incomplete, opinionated, and not researched or fact-checked. We appreciate your comments.

— Gil Hoffman, editor