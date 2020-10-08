GP Yellowjackets sting Caney Creek Panthers 34 – 20

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park ISD Stadium Houston, TX – Friday night the 5A-2 Region III District 11 Galena Park Yellowjackets defeated Conroe’s Caney Creek Panthers 34 to 20 in a non-conference game.

Spiro Amarantos, Head Football Coach/Athletic Coordinator from the start of the game to the end had his Jackets buzzing on all over the Panthers. His offense, defense and special teams out performed the Panthers in all categories of the game.

The Jackets had so many offensive weapons the Panthers didn’t know who would strike next for a touchdown. The Jackets scored 5 TD’s and in every quarter, racking up nearly 300 yards.

Galena Park scored first on a 68 yard pass from quarterback Gabriel Pagan to running back River Medina. Luis Reyes took a pass from Ivan Reyes for a two point conversion play with 9:30 left on the clock, Jackets led 8 to 0. Pagan left the game early not to return with an injury.

The Jackets’ next score came from Antonio Zamora on Special Teams on an 89 yard kick returned. In the second quarter backup quarterback A’marion Kelly scampered for a 96 yard TD. Kelly scored again for his second TD on a 1 yard plunge across the goal. Arturo Garcia, running back scored on a 52 yard open field run. Fernando Mendoza kicked the extra points of the game.

The Jackets defense forced 5 turnovers and they keep the Panthers rushing game to a mere 61 yards. The defensive line sacked the quarterback causing a fumble and turnover to stop a Panthers scoring drive. Line backer Luis Sanchez was a standout on defense, pressuring the quarterback and making tackles from one sideline to the other.

Yellowjacket coaches, offensive: Ronnie Whigham, John Simms, Steven Botello, Noe Pena, Sam Houston and Justin McNeese. Defensive: Chris Morales, Ron Richmond, Jeff King, Ronnie Jones, Noe Vela, Carlos Sosa. Athletic Trainers: Ambreya Ousley and Deziree Propes.

Galena Park’s varsity football team has an away conference game @ Fort Bend Marshall (Buffaloes) (Missouri City, TX) on Thursday, October 8 @ 7pm.