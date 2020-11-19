JC enjoys live music and vendor displays at Market by Night

Photos & Story by Jada Mier

On Saturday at 3 pm local sellers arrived at the town center’s courtyard to set up lights and canopies to display their items. Market by night included 19 vendors selling artisan handcrafted goods from 5- 9 pm.

The Jacinto City community gathered to enjoy food from Trompo Loco and live music performed by Vianey Torres. The director of the market, Rebecca Mier, says their mission is to provide the community with direct access to local producers. As well as offering support to local consumers, artists, and entrepreneurs. Mier and her team, Christal Rodriguez and Geri Burkett, created a fun and family friendly atmosphere while helping consumers become more conscious of who they buy from.

Among the many vendors, was Trina Dalcour, she flaunted her specialty cupcakes and cookies and is responsible for Thankful Creations her baking business. Ali-B Honey handled by Sidler, a beekeeper, was the source of local honey. The market was not limited to food related products there were home goods and novelty items as well. Linda Johnson set up her large handmade wreaths. Becky Lopez had the attention of the younger crowd with her hand sewn stuffed animals.

The market has proved to be beneficial, for local sellers looking to reach out to an audience. Vendors or those with small businesses have a chance to grow their already existing customer base. It’s a good networking opportunity, and more importantly a way to connect with the community