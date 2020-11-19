Mustangs shutout Summer Creek 58 – 0, have a 22 game win streak

By Allan Jamail

Friday, November 13, 2020 at the GPISD stadium, the fairytale myth of Friday the 13th being a sign of bad luck didn’t affect the undefeated two-time defending Class 6A Division I champion North Shore Mustangs.

The Mustangs protected their 22 consecutive game winning streak by shutting out their district opponent the Humble ISD Summer Creek Bulldogs, 58-0.

The Bulldogs offense couldn’t penetrate the Mustangs brick wall defense and were kept to just 97 yards for four quarters.

Head Coach Jon Kay’s Eastside Boys (Mustangs) offensive struck early in the first quarter making 3 touchdowns (TD’s) and a Carlos Dominguez 29 yard field goal. In the first quarter they led 24 to 0, and at halftime they led 38 to 0 with 5 TD’s, by game’s end they had 8 TD’s.

Quarterback Dematrius Davis led the offense to a 645 yard game, using his dual-threat pass run option he passed for 4 (TD’s) and ran for another. He connected on 9 of his 12 passes for a 75 percent completion average and 313 yards. Backup quarterbacks Jaylon Williams and junior Aubrey Broussard took over at halftime to finish the game.

The East-Side Boys made 8 touchdowns by, Shadrach Banks (2 TD), junior Damon Ford (2 TD’s), Dematrius Davis (1 TD), Charles King (1 TD), David Amador (1 TD), sophomore Jacoby Davis (1 TD). A field goal and the extra points were made by junior kicker Carlos Dominguez.

The Mustangs last home game of the season; they will host the C. E. King Panthers for a 6A Region III District 21 battle on Thursday, November 19th at 7 PM.