GPHS Yellowjackets’ Steel Curtain Shutout Waltrip Rams 49 – 0

Nov 19, 2020
#4 A’marion Kelly, Jackets running back/quarterback crosses the goal for one of his four touchdowns.. (Allan Jamail photos)

By Allan Jamail

Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Houston’s HISD Delmar Stadium, the visiting GPISD Yellowjackets defense, under head coach Spiro Amarantos, continue to play a crucial role in their winning season. The Steel Curtain shutout the Waltrip Rams 49 – 0.

GP’s offense made 7 touchdowns (TD’s) with 343 yards. The defense kept the Rams off the scoreboard allowing only 143 yards, causing 3 fumbles and one pass interception.

Touchdowns were made by A’marion Kelly (4TD’s), Arturo Garcia (2 TD’s) and Antonio Zamora’s pass interception for a TD. Leading rushers were A’marion Kelly with 163 yards and Arturo Garcia 90 yards. Fernando Mendoza kicked the extra points.

Coach Amarantos’s team has a four game winning streak and a 4 – 1 district record with three remaining district games in 5A-2 Region III District 11.

The Jackets next game is their district Homecoming game with the Sharpstown Apollos on Friday, November 20, 2020 at GPISD Stadium at 7:00 PM.

