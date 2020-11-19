GPHS Yellowjackets’ Steel Curtain Shutout Waltrip Rams 49 – 0

By Allan Jamail

Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Houston’s HISD Delmar Stadium, the visiting GPISD Yellowjackets defense, under head coach Spiro Amarantos, continue to play a crucial role in their winning season. The Steel Curtain shutout the Waltrip Rams 49 – 0.

GP’s offense made 7 touchdowns (TD’s) with 343 yards. The defense kept the Rams off the scoreboard allowing only 143 yards, causing 3 fumbles and one pass interception.

Touchdowns were made by A’marion Kelly (4TD’s), Arturo Garcia (2 TD’s) and Antonio Zamora’s pass interception for a TD. Leading rushers were A’marion Kelly with 163 yards and Arturo Garcia 90 yards. Fernando Mendoza kicked the extra points.

Coach Amarantos’s team has a four game winning streak and a 4 – 1 district record with three remaining district games in 5A-2 Region III District 11.

The Jackets next game is their district Homecoming game with the Sharpstown Apollos on Friday, November 20, 2020 at GPISD Stadium at 7:00 PM.