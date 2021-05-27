Fallen Heroes Ceremony at JC Police Station

By Linda Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – On Saturday, May 15, 2021, police officers, firemen, and members of the armed forces gathered with wreaths identifying the branches honored. After a prayer by Allan Jamail and the Pledge of Allegence to the flag led by Chief Joe Ayala, which was at half-staff, comments were made in remembrance of the nation’s fallen heroes who died in the line of duty. Cake and refreshments were served inside the new police station.

May 15th was designated by President Joseph Biden as the day to honor both law enforcement officers and members of the Armed Forces. May the 4th was Firefighters Day.

Attendees expressed gratitude to both men and women in the Armed Forces for their military service to the nation, ensuring protection and peace for their country.

The role of firefighters was acknowledged for their dedication, commitment, and sacrifice as they fight together to save lives and property against one common enemy–FIRE. It doesn’t matter where in the nation they serve or what state, county or city they are called into service at, their duty is to fight fires.

It was said our law enforcement officers are some of the most dedicated and courageous public servants there is. They are never off duty; anytime the peace is broken they must respond and restore calm.

Police Chief Joe Ayala expressed his appreciation for those in attendance and gave morale boosting words of encouragement.

Coming from the neighboring city of Galena Park, Fire Chief Tom Ehlers said he was honored to be a part of the Fallen Heroes Day. He communicated his gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice of the fallen heroes and suggested ways to improve it. Next year the chief wants his department to play a larger role in the event.