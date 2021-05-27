Jose Jimenez wins North Shore Rotary Raffle

North Shore Rotarians gathered last Saturday afternoon at Turner Chevrolet in Crosby, to pull raffle tickets for their benefit Raffle event, and award prizes.

The raffle this year was in place of their annual Catfish Fry and Crawfish Broil, which they did not hold because of the health concerns from the COVID19 pandemic.

In spite of that, and due to the hard work of the members of the club, they were able to sell over a thousand tickets, which will fund their projects in Harris County and internationally for the next year. The club through ticket sales, sponsorships, live and silent auctions typically raises several hundred thousand dollars, which allow them to put the money back into the community for projects, scholarships and more. They are strong supporters of FFA programs in three school districts, and other educational projects.

As excitement and anticipation mounted, club president Lowell Everitt and Raffle Chairman Shawn Silman spun the drum filled with ticket stubs, and pulled each of 25 winning tickets.

The luckiest person of the afternoon was Rotarian and Pct. 2 employee Jose Jimenez, who not only won the top prize of a new vehicle from Turner Chevrolet, but actually won three other prizes, too.

Of course that immediately led to a lot of joking about taking a trip to Las Vegas with him, to share his luck.

Jose will have his choice of a new Chevrolet Colorado pickup, or a Chevrolet Camaro. At press time he had not made a decision, but either way he will have great new wheels.