New Pyburn Elementary Groundbreaking Ceremony

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. – May 11, 2021, at the GPISD Pyburn Elementary School, Superintendant Dr. John Moore, Board Trustees, and school officials came together for the ground-breaking ceremony of a new school.

Dr. Moore and Principal Conrad Rivera welcomed attendees and stated how the new school, once completed, will create a modern state-of-the-art learning center with the most latest technological advances available.

H. Sonny Fletcher III, Senior Director for Facilities Planning, said the school will have a functional capacity of approximately 725 students.

The School Board is currently negotiating to obtain the best price possible and plans to present that at the June 14th board meeting.

Tentatively the project is to begin this June 24th with an anticipated completion date of July 1, 2023.