3 violent deaths on Uvalde alarm Community

By Gilbert Hoffman

NORTH CHANNEL – Residents of this community are highly alarmed at the number of robberies and shooting fatalities that have occurred within the last month, on a stretch of Uvalde that is only a few blocks long.

The death of a woman on Tuesday whose auto was carjacked by a robbery suspect, is only the latest in this string of bizarre and dangerous crimes. She was dragged to her death as the robber attempted to drive her car to escape.

A week ago, another woman, now identified as Martha Medina, was run over by a purse snatching robber at the McDonald’s only a few blocks from the current crime scene.

And a month before, again a few blocks along Uvalde from the other fatalities, a security guard argued with a Walgreen’s customer, and ended up shooting him to death.

In the carjacking incident on Tuesday, a woman is dead after being run over during a carjacking in east Houston, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Uvalde, in the parking lot of a church. Last Thursday, another woman was run over and killed after her purse was stolen near the McDonalds in the same area.

Police said the suspect stole a cell phone from an auto parts store and was chased by employees. Investigators said the man ran across the street to a church where he jumped into the woman’s vehicle.

Officers said the suspect tried to push the woman out of her vehicle, but she had her seatbelt on. The suspect took off as the woman was trying to get out, hitting six or seven vehicles before ending up near the corner of Uvalde Road and Louisville Street.

“She was trying to exit the vehicle, but couldn’t because of her seatbelt,” said Belinda Null with HPD.

After the vehicle crashed into a pole, police said the suspect ran but they were able to locate him with the help of witnesses.

The man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was arrested by police. Charges are pending.

Surveillance video from a business nearby shows the suspect crashing into a pole before getting out of the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

In the earlier incident, a woman is dead after authorities say she was run over after being robbed at an east Harris County restaurant. The victim, 71, was identified as Martha Medina. She lived not far from the McDonald’s restaurant on Uvalde where she was killed.

“We are mad about this person why would do something so horrible wheres their heart do they even have a heart,” Liliana Medina, the victim’s daughter said.

The Harris County Sherriff’s Office responded to the incident at a McDonald’s restaurant at 430 Uvalde around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The woman was run over by the suspect, authorities say, as the suspect fled the scene.

“They grabbed her purse she fell toward the front of the car that was going out, and in a haste, in a hurry to get away, they ran over her,” Adrian Medina, the victim’s son, said.

“Really, stealing a purse from an elderly person? Get a job,” said Sheriff Gonzalez.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died, HCSO said. She was identified as 71-year-old Martha Medina.

A McDonald’s employee who asked not to be identified said she stayed by the victim’s side during her final moments.

“I told her I’m going to pray for you and she said I’m grateful for that, I don’t want to die,” said the fast food employee.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Impala with black rims. Authorities have briefly described the suspect as a Black male.

HCSO is urging the public to come forward with any information on the suspect or suspects. Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.