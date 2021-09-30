GP YELLOWJACKETS WIN HOMECOMING THRILLER – GP 42 MARLINS 41

By Allan Jamail

September 24, 2021, GPISD Stadium — Head Coach Spiro Amarantos, together with a talented group of assistant coaches, led the Yellowjackets (Jackets) football team to their second consecutive district win, besting the Houston Madison Marlins 42-41.

Galena Park (GP) is continuing to show noticeable gains in both offense and defense. The players are showing they have the discipline to be coached into another winning season and to reach the playoffs again. A team must have discipline to be successful, Coach Amarantos and his assistants bring that to the team. What players will learn from these coaches will provide them what they need later in life to be productive and responsible in their lives.

The game kept the home fans and visitors standing, rooting their team on as the score was tied several times in the 12 touchdown game. As the final minutes ticked off, the Jackets led the Marlins by 7 points, 42-35. The Marlins took the final kickoff and drove downfield for a 6 point TD. Madison’s Coach Shawn Narcisse made the decision to not kick an extra point to tie the game and go into overtime, but instead tried a 2 point-conversion; the Jackets defense sealed the victory with several tacklers stopping the run, ending the game 42-41.

Homecoming Teams Captains taking center field for the coin toss were seniors Leo Garcia, Bryan Chavarria, Raymond Quintanilla, Joe Ayala and A’marion Kelly.

GP’s offense racked up 579 all-purpose yards, 189 of which came from kickoff and punt returns. Rushing yards: Jose Barrientos -153 yards & 2 TDs & a 2 point conversion run; Jordan Balderas -117; A’maron Kelly -78 & 3 TD’s; Ivan Reyes-23 & 1 TD; John Gutierrez-16; and Anthony Mata – 3. Fernando Mendoza kicked the extra points.

The Jackets defense once again played a crucial role for the winning game. Seventy-two tackles were made, by: Leo Garcia -13, Luis Rojas -10, Andrew Sims – 9, Ray Quintanilla – 6, Joe Ayala – 6, Diego Quintanilla – 5, Sebastian Bernal- 5, Timothy Marshall – 4, Kennon Thomas – 3, Carlos DeLeon – 3, Vincent Lopez- 3, A’marion Kelly – 2, Ja’Shawn Baines – 2 and Luis Rojas – 1.

Jackets have a week off and will next play Saturday, October 9th at 6 pm at Houston Delmar Stadium against Houston Northside Panthers.