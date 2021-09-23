GP Yellowjackets Homecoming Parade

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. — Monday, September 20, 2021 — Galena Park High School had their homecoming parade and pep rally at Dement Field. The parade route was lined with hundreds of citizens, with kids scrambling to get as much of the tossed candy as possible from the parade participants.

The school’s JROTC carried the USA and Texas flags to lead the parade, followed by police cars, fire trucks and ambulances, followed by the School Band, Jacketeer Dancers, and Cheerleaders. Superintendent Dr. John Moore, School Principal Dr. Kimberly Martin and Trustees waved at onlookers as they drove by. Students decorated several dozen floats and vehicles competing to be one of the winners of the various entry classifications.

Teacher Brandi Couch was the Pep Rally’s Emcee, and what an outstanding job she did in keeping things well-organized and moving in a timely fashion at Dement Field Stadium. The stands had about a thousand attendees listening to speeches and band music. They watched the performances of the band, cheerleaders, and Jacketeer Dancers.

Head football Coach Spiro Amarantos introduced the varsity team and asked for fans to come to the game to root on the team. Other coaches and teachers of the various school sports and clubs introduced their members.

Ms. Couch introduced the Homecoming Court candidates for school King and Queen that will be announced at Friday’s game at the GPISD Stadium when the football team plays the Houston Madison Marlins at 7 pm.

Best Float Theme and Decor: Volleyball

Best Spirit: Softball

Best overall: FFA

Best Team Theme outfits (the homecoming dress-up day was to match with your sport, department, or club): Cheerleaders, who came as girl scouts

Best Hallway decorating: Jacketeers

This year’s theme is ONE TEAM, ONE DREAM. The Student Council members worked hard to put the activities for the week together and drew a loud applause.