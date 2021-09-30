NS Mustang’s trot past Beaumont Bruins 44-7

By Allan Jamail
Beaumont, TX. – Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 – North Shore’s “Eastside Boys” football team traveled to Beaumont Memorial Stadium, home of the Bruins, and trounced their first district opponent, the West Brook team 44-7.
Head Coach Jon Kay’s Mustang’s offense has been sluggish except for their last two games, racking up 102 points together. They made 6 touchdowns (TDs) and a field goal. They made 25 first downs to the Bruins’ 13, while compiling 545 yards.
TDs were made by Mustang’s David Amador-2, Wyndell Mitchell-2, Christopher Barnes-1and Darrell Jean-1. Andres Montes-Zamora kicked a 35 yd. field goal and the extra points.
The leading rushers: Darrel Jean 4-87, 1TD; Xavier Owens 12-63; Rashaad Johnson 4-29; Damon Ford 4-26; Wyndell Mitchell 8-20; 2 TDs. Leading receivers: David Amador 6-120, 2 TDs; Joseph Richard 6-51; Jhalyn Bailey 3-47; Christopher Barnes 2-29, 1 TD.
Quarterback Wyndell Mitchell continues to improve his passing, completing 73 percent for 265 yds and 3 TDs while running for 2 TDs. Last week he passed for 240 yds and 2 TDs. David Amador had six catches for 120 yards and 2 TD’s.
Mustangs defense continues to be tough and gives up little yards per game, they held the Bruins to under 200 yds. (198). Jarvon Coles made a pass interception.
The downside for the Mustangs is their penalties; they had 10 penalties for a loss of 95 yds. This year in 5 games they’ve made 31 penalties and given up 325 yds.
Their next game is the homecoming district game against Humble at the GPISD Stadium, Friday, October 1st at 7pm.
