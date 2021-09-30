 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Queens & Kings honored at Homecomings

Sep 30, 2021

SHELDON C. E. KING HIGH HOMECOMING COURT

Congratulations to King High School’s Homecoming King Jerson Lopez and our Homecoming Queen Sophia Flores. The 2021-22 king and queen are pictured with last year’s Homecoming Queen Lily Martinez, Superintendent of Schools Dr. King Davis and King High School Principal Dr. Raff Saeed.

Homecoming festivities took place during a pregame ceremony on the field. Congratulations to the King High School Panthers for defeating the Huntsville Hornets 49-6 making their record for the season so far 4-0.

(Photo by Linda Jamail)

2021 GALENA PARK HIGH HOMECOMING

L – R: Principal Dr. Kimberly Martin, Homecoming King A’marion Kelly & Queen Alexa Hernandez & Assoc. Principal Mr. Lemond Mitchell

