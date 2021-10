Trunk or Treat North Channel October 31

North Shore Rotary and Pct. 2 Adrian Garcia host a TRUNK OR TREAT night, Sunday, October 31 from 6:00 to 8:30pm at the Grayson Center, 13828 Corpus Christi.

Bring your kids and grandkids for a night of Safe Trick N Treating.

Candy and Treats for everyone. Wear your Costumes please.

Info: 713-410-5352 North Shore Rotary.