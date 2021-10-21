GP Yellowjackets Defense shuts down Waltrip Rams 28-0

By Allan Jamail

GALENA PARK, October 15, 2021 – Head Football Coach Spiro Amarantos’ Yellowjackets (Jackets) kept HISD’s Waltrip Rams scoreless for their 4th consecutive district win, 28-0. Jackets offense made 270 rushing yds. Sophomore Jordan Balderas was the leading rusher.

Their passing game isn’t where it needs to be for them to go deep into the playoffs, completing 2 out of 8 passes for 12 yds, a 25 percent completion average. Senior Joe Ayala was named player of the game scoring on a 33 yd pass interception in 2 consecutive games and leading the team in tackles with 7. Team Captains taking center field for the coin toss were Jacket seniors Leo Garcia, Raymond Quintanilla, Jose Barrientos, A’marion Kelly & Bryan Chavarria.

Four TD’s were made by offensive players A’marion Kelly – 1, Ivan Reyes – 1, and defensive players Joe Ayala – 1 & Jonathan Renteria – 1. Jose Galarza kicked the extra points.

The Jackets with a 5-2 record travel to Houston’s Butler Stadium to play the Sharpstown Apollos for a 5A-2 Region III District 11 game on Thursday, October 21st at 7 pm.