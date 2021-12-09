CITIZENS HOLD PROTEST ON GALENA PARK GOVERNING

7th Police Chief fired, City Hall closed

GALENA PARK – About 3 dozen citizens of this community staged a noisy protest last Tuesday night, outside the City Hall Building. The regular bi-weekly Council meeting had been cancelled, which they said was typical of the problems with the current administration.

Protesters cited many issues, including the firing of the 7th police chief in the last 3 years, closed city hall, irregularities in the water department and water bills, and no public access to council meetings.

In addition, Councilwoman Maricela Serna said that she had been elected last year, but not allowed to join the meetings or speak, having access denied by Mayor Moya.

Consumer advocate Wayne Dolcefino, representing the public, said he also was barred from speaking, a legal violation for which he is suing the city. Protesters called for the resignation of the Mayor, and an investigation by officials from the county and state.