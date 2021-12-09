Holiday Open House with Ana Hernandez in District 143

Jacinto City, TX — December 7, 2021 at the District 143 state office, constituents came to begin this year’s holiday season festivities. They enjoyed refreshments, fellowshipping and their visit with Representative Hernandez. Toys that were donated will be given at Christmas to needy children.

Representative Hernandez said, “I enjoyed ringing in the holiday season with my constituents at our annual District 143 Open House with food and fellowship. It is my honor to represent District 143 in the Texas House of Representatives and our annual open house is a reminder to the community that we are here to serve you and this is your office. Please feel free to contact us if we can provide any assistance.”