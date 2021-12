Jacinto City has a Friendly Grinch

Jacinto City, TX — December, 13, 2021 — This is the second annual event the Jacinto City citizen has given Jacinto City’s elementary school kids: candy, treats, and to see that there’s a friendly Grinch.

The Grinch said, “At first some of the younger kids are scared, but then they change and are no longer afraid of me once they see the older ones getting candy and shaking my hand. It’s amazing how excited the kids get when they see I’m not a bad Grinch but a friendly one.”