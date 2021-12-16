NORTH SHORE HEADED TO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Defeats Austin Lake Travis 49-21

By Allan Jamail

AUSTIN, TX — Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Kelly Reeves Stadium, the visiting GPISD North Shore Mustangs wasted no time taking control of their destination to the 6A D1 State Championship football game by defeating Lake Travis 49-21. They have a 13-game winning streak with a 14-1 record.

Their game team captains were Caleb Flagg, Kent Battle, Jhalyn Bailey and Xavier Owens.

On Saturday, if Coach Jon Kay’s “Eastside Boys” are successful, he will set a new record for coaching 3 teams in winning 6A D1 championship titles. He has also coached the 2015 Mustangs to a state title in the 5A conference. They will play for their fifth state championship next week (2003, 2015, 2018, and 2019) against a familiar foe, the 13-1 Duncanville Panthers, in the Cowboys Arlington AT&T Stadium. This is their third time in four seasons to be playing for the championship.

The Eastside Boys sent an early message that they weren’t playing around. They played serious football in all quarters of the game, scoring on their first play when freshman quarterback (QB) Kaleb Bailey took the first snap of the game and rocketed an 87 yd pass play to junior wide receiver David Amador for their first of 7 TDs.

The Mustangs’ explosive offense garnered 500 yds, passing for 122 yards on 11 passes, averaging 73 percent completions. The running game produced 374 yds, averaging 7.5 yds. TDs were made by: Kaleb Bailey – 2, David Amador – 2, Xavier Owens – 1, Javin Logan – 1, Jayven Anderson – 1 interception TD. Carlos Dominguez kicked the 7 extra points and Andres Montes Zamora made the 7 kickoffs.

The defense continues to dominate their opponent’s offense, holding the Cavaliers to 3 TDs and 229 yds combined passing and running, and only 11 first downs. They have held their five playoff opponents to a mere 88 points, while the offense ran up 222 points.

North Shore takes on Duncanville in the 6A Div 1 State Playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 3:00 PM in the Panthers’ backyard, 17 miles away from AT&T Stadium. They have beat them twice (2018 & 2019), and the last time they played for the championship in 2019, Governor Greg Abbott was on the Panthers’ sideline rooting them on. Mustangs won 31-17.

Statistician Linda Jamail, allanj211@aol.com