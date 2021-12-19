North Shore Coach Jon Kay selected Coach of the Year

Coach Jon Kay, North Shore head football coach, has been selected as the 2020-2021 Southwest Section Boys Football (11-player) Coach of the Year!

The National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) Coaches Association selected Coach Kay based upon his performance during the 2020-2021 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement, philosophy of coaching and his contribution to the students of the North Shore community.

Galena Park ISD added Congratulations, Coach Kay! Galena Park ISD and North Shore are lucky to have you as an outstanding coach in the District.