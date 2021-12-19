 Press "Enter" to skip to content

North Shore Mustangs win State 6A Championship

Dec 18, 2021

ARLINGTON, DEC. 18 – The North Shore Mustangs defeated Duncanville by a score of 17-10 today, to win the State 6A Division I championship for the fourth time in recent years. As reported by our on-field reporters, Allan Jamail and Linda Jamail, freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey threw a 39 yard pass to David Amador in the last three minutes of  the game, to score the winning touchdown.  Full details of the game to follow.

