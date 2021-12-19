North Shore Mustangs win State 6A Championship

ARLINGTON, DEC. 18 – The North Shore Mustangs defeated Duncanville by a score of 17-10 today, to win the State 6A Division I championship for the fourth time in recent years. As reported by our on-field reporters, Allan Jamail and Linda Jamail, freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey threw a 39 yard pass to David Amador in the last three minutes of the game, to score the winning touchdown. Full details of the game to follow.