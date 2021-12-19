ARLINGTON, DEC. 18 – The North Shore Mustangs defeated Duncanville by a score of 17-10 today, to win the State 6A Division I championship for the fourth time in recent years. As reported by our on-field reporters, Allan Jamail and Linda Jamail, freshman quarterback Kaleb Bailey threw a 39 yard pass to David Amador in the last three minutes of the game, to score the winning touchdown. Full details of the game to follow.
North Shore Mustangs win State 6A Championship
More from Front PageMore posts in Front Page »
Be First to Comment