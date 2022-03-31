Rep. Sylvia Garcia secures $10mil for Projects in Houston, South Houston, Galena Park and Jacinto City

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) voted to pass the historic $1.5 trillion Bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Bill. As part of the package, 9 Community Project Funding (CPF) requests led by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia were secured. The bill’s transformative investment will help Texas families with cost-of-living increases, good-paying jobs, and local community projects.

“I was proud to secure nearly $10,200,000 in Community Project Funding for Houstonians across our community,” said Congresswoman Garcia. “These critical funds will invest in local neighborhoods, strengthen communities, and foster economic development for Texans. This will improve our district and benefit all district residents for years to come.”

The legislation includes the following Community Project Funding secured by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia:

— Project: City of Galena Park Water Line and Fire Protection Improvements

Amount: $3,000,000

Background: This project would replace and upgrade the aging system and allow the city to guarantee delivery of potable water to residents and provide adequate firewater in case of fire. The project would replace over 52,000 linear feet of water mains and install over 100 new fire hydrants for fire protection.

— Project: Asian American Health Coalition of Greater Houston, d/b/a HOPE Clinic, Houston, TX for a health initiative, including facilities and equipment

Amount: $1,000,000

Background: The funding would be used to develop a school-based clinic at Aldine Middle School. The clinic would deliver both physical and mental health services to the nearly 16,000 in the school’s feeder patterns.

— Project: South Side Water Main & Fire Hydrant Construction

Amount: $997,365

Background: This water infrastructure project will replace existing 80-year-old water mains serving a region from Market Street to Lane Street. This will yield a significant increase in water flow and pressure to ensure access to potable water and required water pressure for fire protection.

— Project: YMCA of Greater Houston, TX for the Early Childhood English Language Learner Initiative

Amount: $700,000

Background: The project proposes to create and pilot the Early Childhood English Language Learner Initiative/ ECELLI that aims to support the success of English Learners enrolled in licensed childcare facilities and home childcare programs in underserved communities.

— Project: The Houston Financial Empowerment Center (HFEC)

Amount: $621,000

Background: The HFEC launched in January 2020 as a free, on-demand, professional financial counseling service for all Houstonians regardless of income, employment status, or resident status. The professionally trained counselors help individuals manage their finances, pay down debt, increase savings, establish and build credit, and access safe and affordable mainstream banking products. The program has three locations, including the Magnolia Park Multi-Service Center.

— Project: TXRX LABS, Houston, TX for employment and training activities, an apprenticeship program, and a youth STEM initiative

Amount: $550,000

Background: The project proposes to train more than 150 veterans and second-chance residents, and service another 75 adults through the apprenticeship programs. The youth STEM initiative will train over 500 local high school kids in innovative and relevant job skills for the future of our workforce.