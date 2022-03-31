Galena Park Boys Soccer wins District & Bi-District Playoff

GP Yellowjackets 2 – LaPorte Bulldogs 0

By Allan Jamail

Friday, March 25, 2022 at Clear Creek ISD Challenger Columbia Stadium, the Galena Park High School Boys soccer varsity Yellowjackets shut out the LaPorte Bulldogs 2 – 0.

Head Coach Shannon Summers with assistant coaches Steven Botello and Dalton Strouse had the Jackets who won their district title playing outstanding defense and offense.

The 2 goals were made by senior Fernando Mendoza. Critical to winning the game was their good defense and senior Goal Keeper Bernardo Vazquez made several outstanding blocked goal attempts to shutout the Bulldogs.

They advance now to play Tuesday (3-29-22) in the 5A Region 3 & 4 Area Play contest against Fort Bend ISD Kemper Cougars.

Statistician & photographer Linda Jamail.