GP Soccer Twins Sign Together at Trinity Valley

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. – April 1, 2022 – Galena Park High School celebrated “The Twins,” two senior Lady Yellowjacket soccer team players, signing for full college scholarships with Trinity Valley Community College. Leslie and Larisa Vasquez are twin sisters and were born in Houston, Texas, but were raised in El Salvador until the age of 9. They returned to the US and enrolled into Galena Park ISD where they began to participate in athletics.

The Twins played volleyball, basketball, and ran track in middle school, but also played soccer outside of school. When they made it to high school Leslie played JV volleyball and basketball, and lettered in soccer; Larisa played freshman volleyball, and lettered in basketball and soccer as a sophomore. At the beginning of their junior year they decided to dedicate their time to soccer with the hopes of earning an athletic soccer scholarship. During their varsity soccer career, Leslie played defense and had 70 game appearances; Larisa played center midfield and had 52 game appearances. Leslie received 2nd Team All District and an Honorable Mention during the 2021 season. Larisa received 2nd Team all district and academic all district during the 2021 season. Through consistent hard-work, perseverance, and commitment, the sisters were both offered a full ride athletic scholarship to Trinity Valley Community College to join the Women’s Cardinal Soccer program.

Head Coach Cruz said, “Trinity Valley (TV) will be a great fit for the twins, offering a variety of academic programs. Although the women’s soccer team is new, this will give Leslie and Larisa the opportunity to be part of the foundation that will build the women’s soccer program. The twins thanked TV’s Cardinals head Coach Antonio Ledesma for the incredible opportunity.”

Soccer is just beginning at the junior college. Coach Ledesma was named head soccer coach of both men’s and women’s soccer in July 2021, and he’s the first coach in history at TV.

Coach Cruz stated in this 2021-2022 season, the Galena Park Girls Soccer team fell short in making to the playoffs by two losses. However, the girls soccer program is growing, especially with the start of the middle school intramural soccer program. They are losing 8 seniors and have 11 returning varsity players.

Head Coach Cruz has been playing soccer since the age of 4. She played varsity soccer at North Shore Senior High, receiving District MVP her junior and senior year. She led the soccer club team at the University of Houston for 4 years, and started her career at GPHS in the fall of 2017. She started with the boys soccer program as an assistant coach, then took over the girls program in the fall of 2018. She says she loves coaching at GPHS because she is given the opportunity to coach student-athletes filled with passion for the sport who are always ready to put in 110% into practices, games, and their academics. In addition she works alongside a great coaching and administration staff. Besides coaching she teaches Anatomy & Physiology.

Assistant Coach Bray played soccer for over 10 years and graduated from La Porte High School where she lettered in soccer. She then attended Prairie View A&M. She has taught and coached in Spring ISD for 3 years, then moved to Galena Park ISD in 2016 to teach 6th grade English Language Arts at Galena Park’s middle school. In 2019 she became the girls soccer assistant coach. She has a passion for excellence and loves the positive relationships that come from coaching.

Galena Park High School Principal Dr. Kimberly Martin is a graduate of GPHS, and she has served in education for 17 plus years. She received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston, Master’s degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and Doctorate degree from Texas A&M University. She has received the following commendations, and more not listed: 2003 GPISD Secondary Rookie Teacher of the Year, 2011 GPISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, 2012 Region 4 Secondary Teacher of the Year, and 2015 GPISD Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.