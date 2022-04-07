Walmart Expands Baytown Supply Chain Campus, Opening Fall 2022

(Baytown, TX) – Walmart today announced plans to expand its Baytown, TX supply chain campus with a new 1,000,000+ square-foot distribution center to support the retailer’s growing supply chain network. The new facility, located at 4633 Borusan Road, is the retailer’s fourth in Baytown and is set to open in the Fall of 2022, bringing the total square-footage of the campus to over 5,000,000 square-feet. The expansion will create an additional 300 full-time jobs due to growth across multiple shifts.

“Walmart is excited to expand our Baytown campus and another step in Walmart’s continued investment in the state.” said Mike Gray, SVP Supply Chain Operations, Walmart. “The Baytown campus and our other regional facilities continue to bring exciting new career opportunities within Walmart’s modern supply chain to hundreds of residents of the Houston area—all while helping us provide our local customers their everyday necessities with more variety and efficiency than ever before.”

“Southeast Texas is booming, and I am happy to see Walmart make significant investments in Baytown. The campus expansion will bring jobs and opportunity to the already diverse and strong Chambers County economy,” said Senator Brandon Creighton.

“We are thankful for our ongoing partnership with Walmart, who has been a staple in Chambers County for several years,” said Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia. “This new investment is a representation of the positive working relationship we have fostered and shows their commitment to fostering economic development and resiliency.”

The Baytown campus is currently hiring full-time positions, including specialized roles and leadership positions. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com. Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, associate stock purchase plan and access to a free college degree 100% paid for by Walmart.

“A highly skilled labor pool in the Houston area, and Texas more broadly, makes Baytown a prime destination for Walmart to continue expanding our supply chain network,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, US Supply Chain People, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to continue to work with the community and government officials to bring new career opportunities to Southeast Texas.”

Walmart operates 19 distribution centers, 593 retail stores and employs 185,000+ associates in the state of Texas. In FYE 21, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $129.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local Texas organizations.