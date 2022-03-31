Galena Park welcomes new Police Chief

By Allan Jamail

GALENA PARK, March 23, 2022 — At the Galena Park Police Station, I sat down with Chief Richard Wagner, the seventh and newest police chief for the city in seven years, for one reason or another. I’ve interviewed 5 police chiefs in that same office in a short period of time. Hopefully this one will have a long career there.

As a former police chief myself of Jacinto City, Chief Wagner and I had lots to share with each other about policing, as well as a few old “war stories.” I found out he’s a pet lover and has a new puppy named, GALENA.

We both agreed that policing and city politics should not be intertwined. He said since he’s new to the city, he’s not a part of any political faction and wants to be friends with all the citizens and make them a good chief and give them the best police services possible. It’s hard enough for law enforcement to do their jobs without fear of stepping on some friend of local elected official’s toes.

The city is fortunate to have Chief Wagner. He has an extensive law enforcement background in education and experience. In my opinion Chief Wagner is going to make the city a good chief if he’s allowed to, and given what the department needs of ample personnel and equipment.

Wagner retired from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in 2017 with 26 years of service to them. He began in 1991 as a jailer with the HCSO. Later he was transferred to the Patrol Bureau in Northeast Harris County. He then became part of the Greenspoint Zero Tolerance Initiative, assisting the Houston Police Department in the Greenspoint area. Later he was assigned to the “Hot Spot” Unit doing Criminal Patrol and street level narcotics investigations.

He was transferred in 1999 to the Vehicular Crimes Division and rode motorcycles, later becoming a Police Motorcycle Operator Instructor. Then after about 18 years in Vehicular Crimes, he went to Homeland Security, the Marine/Industrial Unit. There he was tasked as a member of the anti-terrorism unit in the Houston Ship Channel. While in the Marine Industrial unit, he became a flood water and swift water rescue team member, to be the first team of this type for law enforcement in this area.

After retiring from HCSO in 2017, he became a member of the Harris County Attorney’s Office as an Investigator. He worked in the Children’s Protection Division, Environmental Unit, and on the Voter Strike Team during election times.

He retired again in January of 2021, until he decided to take the Chief’s job in Galena Park, December 1, 2021.

Wagner said he has a simple mindset when it comes to this work:

“I try to make every decision with the people I serve in mind and create a positive work atmosphere for the Police Department’s staff members. I also have an open door policy for the citizens of Galena Park, and welcome input and feedback from the community.”