Jake rescued by JC Police

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX. – Saturday, June 12, 2022 – The Jacinto City patrol officers got an unusual assignment from their dispatcher when they were sent to a citizen’s home.

Long time Jacinto City resident Ms. Gloria Balerio called the police to report her granddaughter Justine Balderas’ dog had its paw stuck in the fire place grating.

Sgt. A. Seydler and Officer R. Fisher arrived on the scene to see a sad puppy (Jake). Jake somehow managed to get its paw caught in the grating. The officers couldn’t free the paw by gently pulling on it, so they quickly dismantled the grate, freeing Jake.

When Justine, who is a Galena Park graduate attending a local college, got the word about Jake, she rushed home and found her happy Jake with its paw out of the grating. With her help, Jake wrote a thank you card and took it to the station for the officers’ rescue work. Jake is now a happy 13 year old Pekingese.