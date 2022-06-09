EPA Waste Pits Meeting June 23

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be holding a San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site (SJRWPSS) Community Meeting this month on Thursday night, June 23rd at 6:30 – 8:00 PM at the Martin Flukinger Community Center, 16003 Lorenzo St., Channelview, TX 77530. The meeting will be an in-person meeting, but you may also participate by phone by calling +1 202-991-0477 and entering the code 453688444#.

This meeting will contain important information the Channelview and surrounding communities and all who travel I-10 East will want to know.

C.H.I.C. WILL NOT hold our scheduled meeting at the Channelview Fire Sta. #3.

Additional info contact THEA Jackie Medcalf, Director at jyoung@txhea.org, Rachel Jordan, Asst. Director at AD@txhea.org, or Kristine Singleton at KSingleton@txhea.org or any of them phone 281-315-5242.