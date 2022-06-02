GP-JC Rotary Awards GPHS Scholarships

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX — Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Galena Park High School Library, the Galena Park/Jacinto City Rotary Club gave fourteen college scholarships to graduating seniors. (See names above.)

Bryan Clements opened the event with a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance, and explained what the Rotary is. He said their Rotary Club has been in existence since 1950, and they give an average of $20,000 in annual scholarships. Recipients must qualify based on their grades and extra activities by the clubs review committee.

Treasurer Jennifer Ledwith also explained how the decision is made for who gets the scholarships funds. She thanked the Review Committee and announced the students’ names as they came forward to obtain their Certificate of Scholarship from President Shepard.

Each student received $1,000 except for two named scholarships. Ahlyssa Seals and Deyanira Ramirez got $2,500 in the names of Dr. John Nichols and Mr. Abbi Awdi, both former loyal supporters and contributors to the Rotary. They qualified for the larger amount based on their exceptional high grades and extra after school activities.

The Review Committee is Dr. Eileen Brightwell, Julien Guillory, Larry Helgesen, Norma Hernandez, Juan C. Ramirez, Marcos Ramos, Jaime Rocha and Brian Shephard.

State Representative Ana Hernandez greeted each student and presented them with a personal signed State of Texas Certificate of Congratulations. She said, “Congratulations, graduates! I am proud of your academic achievements and all you will continue to accomplish. The best is yet to come!”