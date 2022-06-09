Galena Park child sexual assault suspect wanted

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. – June 8, 2022 – The Galena Park Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying, providing information and or any leads of who the suspect (see sketch) is who committed a Sexual Assault of a Child back in 2021.

Detective Jessica Bolanos and the police department received a report on November of 2021 of a sexual assault victim in Galena Park. During the investigation the victim made an outcry of being sexually abused by an unknown male (see sketch).

The suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 25 – 30 years of age, average built, with very short black hair. He has tattoos on his forearms.

If you have information about the suspect contact the Galena Park Police and or Detective Bolanos at 713-675-3471.