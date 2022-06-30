Galena Park ISD swears in two School Board Trustees

At the June 13th Galena Park ISD (GPISD) Board of Trustees meeting, incumbent Ramon Garza (Position 4) and Linda Clark Sherrard (Position 3) were sworn in by Judge Joe Stephens to serve on the GPISD Board of Trustees, following the May 7, 2022 election. Dr. Leroy Lacy, Jr., St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church pastor, assisted with the installation of Mrs. Sherrard.

Mr. Garza has been a GPISD trustee since 2010. He is a business owner in our community and a proud graduate of the Galena Park High School Class of 1986. Mr. Garza is married and the proud father of three daughters who are GPISD graduates, and one son who attends North Shore Middle School.

Mrs. Sherrard is a retired Galena Park ISD educator. She served the students, staff, and community faithfully for 38 years. Mrs. Sherrard received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Texas Southern University and is a class of 1970 Galena Park High School alumnus. She is married to William Jr., and together they have three sons who are GPISD graduates.

“The GPISD Board of Trustees embodies the spirit of community and brings a wealth of talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very blessed to have a wonderful and supportive team,” Dr. John Moore, Superintendent of Schools, said.

Congratulations, Mr. Garza and Mrs. Sherrard.