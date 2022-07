NORTH SHORE ROTARY INSTALLS NEW PRESIDENT

North Shore Rotary held their installation of new Officers and Board last Friday night, June 24, at the Magnolia Event Center in Houston. Outgoing President Shawn Silman (above, left) passes the torch to new President Ken Wimbley at the event.

Other awards and mentions were given at the awards dinner. The installing official was Judge Lucia Bates, and the Rotarian of the Year was Mini Izaguirre.

